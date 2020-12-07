Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Closes Her Eyes In Black Lace Lingerie

Social media star Anna Nyström wowed her 8.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday after posting a picture in which she flaunted her figure in lingerie.

The matching set was overall a chic black color, though the cups appeared to be a slightly lighter gunmetal gray hue. The dark tones both added to the sultriness of the ensemble as well as flattering the Swedish model’s sun-kissed skin.

The bra was a classic silhouette with a low scooped neckline that exposed Anna’s collarbone and décolletage. Thin spaghetti straps and an underwire accent gave the model support, while a black lace trim lined the hem of the cups.

The bottoms were a high-rise silhouette, with sides that rested above the model’s hips in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure. To keep herself warm in the December chill, Anna also sported an open cardigan. The cardigan had slipped off her of right shoulder, and Anna used one hand to tug at garment to keep it secure. The hemline extended down to her upper thighs and the fabric was comprised of a thin and clinging material that hugged her curves. The color of was a mossy gray and matched the cups of the bra.

Anna styled hair into a sleek and chic ponytail to add to the glamorous vibes of the shot. She also sported a dusty pink manicure.

The setting for the photo was geotagged as Sweden and appeared to be a living room styled in neutral tones. In the background was a vase filled with cream and beige dried flowers and feathers.

The picture was taken selfie-style through the reflection in a large and elegant mirror. Anna posed by angling her body sideways to the camera and crossing one leg in front of the other to accentuate her curves. She tilted her head back and closed her eyes to give off an air of relaxation and bliss as she snapped the shot.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 102,000 likes and more than 1,000 glowing comments.

“Beautiful set!!! Looks so good on you!” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with several heart emoji.

“Absolutely stunning… a natural beauty and gorgeous,” gushed a second.

“All I want for Christmas…..” cheekily joked a third.

“You are elegant and very beautiful!!! Wonderful body!!” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with several emoji including a smiley face and a trophy symbol.

The new post was not the first time this weekend that Anna wowed her fans. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the social media star dropped jaws after modeling another black and lacy look.