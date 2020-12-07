Niece Waidhofer Wraps Her Curvaceous Bust Like A Gift In Titillating Instagram Share

Model Niece Waidhofer put her 2.3 million Instagram followers in a festive mood with her most recent share on Sunday afternoon. The stunning and sarcastic social media celebrity slayed fans with a reflected selfie that left little to the imagination and garnered over 31,000 likes in the first few hours after it was posted.

Niece flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a hexagonal mirror with a thin gold frame, which had been placed upon the center of an elaborate pine wreath. The holiday decoration was festooned with matte-gold glass balls, cream-colored silk roses, glimmering pine needles, berry branches, and golden oak leaf casts.

Given a glimpse of the background and the tantalizing angle of Niece’s body in the reflection, it appeared that the entire ornamentation had been placed on a horizontal surface upon which she kneeled.

Niece expertly posed to capture her physique from just below her chin down to the swell of her shapely hips. Her hourglass figure was centered in the mirror, and the reflection of one of the flowers strung into the wreath was artistically placed at the bottom of the composition so that it covered her femininity. There were no visible panties in the snap.

She wore an open-bust bra made from bright crimson satin. A standard band encircled her rib cage, but the underwire portion featured only the structured wire beneath her breasts and left the tempting swell of her underboob on full display.

The rest of the garment consisted of a pair of wide, red sashes attached to the outsides of the underwire. They were pulled across the center of her chest and knotted in a huge bow at the center of her cleavage, the depth of which was accentuated by the pressure of her tie.

One arm relaxed next to her body was visible in the image, and she reached up and playfully pulled on the end of one of the wide ribbons — giving the impression that, at any minute, she might tug on the bow and expose her nearly-naked breasts.

A curled tendril of Niece’s long, brunette hair draped over her forearm and was beautifully captured in the composition. She reached far out of frame with the other arm, presumably holding the phone with which she snapped the photo.

Niece’s Instagram supporters couldn’t get enough of her seductive appearance, and flooded the comments section with words of praise and affectionate emoji.

“Kinda big for christmas ornaments, don’tcha think?” teased one fan, presumably referring to her ample assets.

“That’s a present I would love to unwrap,” declared a second person.