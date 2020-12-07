Kelly Loeffler’s Attacks On ‘Radical Liberal’ Raphael Warnock Attract Viral Attention

The fiery Sunday evening debate between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Democrat Raphael Warnock has already garnered a lot of attention online, mainly due to Loeffler’s constant attack on her “radical liberal” opponent.

Commentators were quick to take note of Loeffler’s tendency to repeat “radical liberal,” with many suggesting that she should have focused on policy issues instead of constantly parroting the same two words.

“So clearly @KLoeffler went in with a single strategy: just keep repeating ‘radical liberal Raphael Warnock’ over and over and over like a robot,” MSNBC host Joy Reid tweeted.

In a tweet, political activist James Kosur said that the senator “knows exactly two words: RADICAL LIBERAL.”

“Absolutely zero substance out of her camp,” Kosur added.

Author Don Winslow, who tweeted about the debate in real time, pointed out out that Loeffler called Warnock a “radical liberal” three times in only 12 minutes.

In a follow-up tweet, Winslow opined that Republicans rely on ad-hominem attacks and fear-monger about different ideologies because they have nothing to offer to voters.

CNN correspondent Manu Raju wrote in a tweet that Loeffler used what appears to be her favorite phrase in “virtually every answer” at Sunday’s debate.

“What does ‘radical liberal’ even mean?” HuffPost reporter S.V. Dáte asked in a Twitter message, noting that liberals are generally viewed as people who believe in slow, incremental progress as opposed to radical action.

CNN contributor Joan Walsh took to Twitter to jokingly suggest that Loeffler might be a robot because she keeps using the same phrase over and over again.

Rev. Warnock: "You shouldn't use the people's seat to enrich yourself — you ought to use the people's seat to represent the people." Sen. Kelly Loeffler: "…More lies from radical liberal Raphael Warnock." pic.twitter.com/tcAOLrlxPI — The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020

Author Anne Lamott appeared puzzled by the senator’s behavior.

“Loeffler has not answered one question without referring to ‘radical liberal’ Raphael Warnock. She seems really cuckoo,” she tweeted.

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin said in a Twitter post that the senator’s rhetoric seems to have been inspired by Fox News and noted that she appears to not know the meaning of some of the terms she used to denigrate her opponent.

“Kelly Loeffler uses a lot of Fox-inspired buzzwords in her answers: ‘radical Left,’ ‘liberal agenda,’ ‘socialism,’ ‘Marxism.’ She doesn’t seem to respond to the questions. Just repeats those same buzzwords — oftentimes not using them correctly,” he wrote.

The official Students for Trump account, meanwhile, appeared to confuse liberalism with socialism.

"Radical liberal" is trending on Twitter currently. Raphael Warnock IS a radical liberal and on January 5th, Georgians MUST reject socialism at the ballot box! — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) December 7, 2020

The fate of the Senate hinges on Georgia. In order for the GOP to keep the upper chamber, Loeffler and her colleague David Perdue need to defeat their Democratic challengers. If Warnock and Jon Ossoff win, the chamber will be split 50-50.

The Republican Party has thrown its full weight behind the two senators. President Donald Trump visited the Peach State on Saturday, urging all conservative-leaning Georgians to vote.