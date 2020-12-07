Brennah Black Goes Braless While Wearing A Blazer & Matching Panties

Brennah Black was scantily clad in a super-sexy ensemble for a brand new Instagram upload on Sunday night. The gorgeous blond showed off her bombshell curves while serving up steamy looks for the camera.

In the revealing snaps, Brennah looked like a total smokeshow as she opted to go braless underneath of a black blazer. The jacket boasted eye-catching gold buttons down the front and on the sleeves. The garment fell over bare chest and was left open in order to expose her insane cleavage.

She added a pair of matching panties. The lingerie was pulled up high over her narrow hips and hugged her petite waist snugly while accentuating her long, lean legs. She accessorized the barely there look with a pair of black heels on her feet.

In the first photo, Brennah sat in a white chair with her legs apart. She had her hands wrapped around her tiny waist as she leaned forward and tilted her head while giving a smoldering stare into the lens. The second shot featured the model leaning back in the chair as she tugged at the blazer and looked away from the camera.

In the background of the shots, a white flower could be seen. Some plates full of treats and two teacups were also visible on a nearby table.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Brennah’s 643,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,400 likes within the first two hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 messages during that time.

“Wooooooow you are really so splendid as always, you have no idea how much I love it so much your outfit and your body,” one follower declared.

“Oh wow, you look amazing and this photo is absolutely hot,” another gushed.

“Definitely yes. White tea for me. Beautiful. Perfect. Sensual. Gorgeous. Breathtaking,” a third user stated.

“Smoking hot,” a fourth person wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms when it comes to striking a sexy pose for the camera. She’s often seen showcasing her fit figure in racy looks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she rocked a skimpy lingerie set and stockings while stretching her body. To date, that post has pulled in more than 24,000 likes and over 78o comments to date.