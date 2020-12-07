‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns In A Semi-Sheer Sequined Dress

French model Thylane Blondeau, who was dubbed the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” as a child, stunned her 3.8 million Instagram followers after posting a new photo where she modeled a semi-sheer sequined dress.

The garment was a chic black color, and the dark hue both flattered the model’s sun-kissed skin and dramatic eye make-up. The dress featured long sleeves and a crew-style neckline with a ribbon around the hem. However, what was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the garment was that it was made from a sheer material that gave fans a glimpse of Thylane’s skin beneath. Beneath the dress was a skin-toned camisole with a low v-neckline to preserve her modesty.

In addition to the camisole, a large number of adornments on the garment also offered some coverage. These consisted of beads and sequins that added a luxurious aesthetic to the look. The adornments were sewn in flowing lines as if they followed the movement of water.

Thylane completed the look with a black leather corset-style belt with a gold buckle. The belt cinched in at her waist to accentuate her trim figure.

Thylane styled her brown locks into a chic center-part and sported a sleek up-do. A couple of stray wisps of hair added some visual interest around her cheekbone. She accessorized with a pair of safety-pin inspired earrings as well as a gold ear cartilage hoop.

Though the attire was dramatic, the setting was casual as Thylane snapped the photo in the corner of a room with white walls. She sat on a gray couch with a red pillow that added a fun pop of color to the shot.

The picture was taken selfie-style and the frame looked down at the popular model. Thylane tilted her head slightly as she gave the camera a smoldering look.

Fans of the Instagram star went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 71,000 likes and around 300 comments within hours.

“You always look beautiful… you are my favorite model in the world,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing his declaration with a number of emoji including four red hearts and several fire symbols.

“I love you I love you I love you I love you,” poetically wrote a second.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” proclaimed a third, referencing the moniker that first shot Thylane into the limelight.

“Just superb and what maturity and presence for your age,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face emoji.

