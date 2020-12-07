Demi Rose Wears Nothing But A Towel On Her Head In Racy Instagram Snap

Demi Rose gave her Instagram followers a show this weekend, sharing a long series of revealing pictures including one where she wore a towel on her head and nothing else.

The British model took to her Instagram stories to share the racy series, posting a number of images that showed her rocking skimpy bikinis and other revealing attire. In one of the images, she sat in the nude in front of a window while she had a white towel wrapped around her head. Rose sat facing away from the camera, with the image showing her bare back and backside as she turned back to gaze into the camera. She held a martini glass in her hand in the black-and-white image.

The series included another nude image, showing the model wearing what appeared to be purple boots that went to the top her her thigh with matching arm-length gloves. Rose wore nothing else in the photo, standing to the side to show off her ample backside and covering her chest with an arm to keep from breaking Instagram’s strict rules against overt nudity. Other photos included in the slideshow showed her wearing a number of different bikinis and a black leather outfit that showed off her curves.

GARETH CATTERMOLE / Getty Images

Rose credited photographer Danny Desantos in several of the racy snaps, including the nude images. In the caption for the snap showing her in purple boots and gloves, Rose wrote in the caption that Desantos is her “soulmate” and gave her confidence in the photo shoot.

As The Inquisitr noted, fans of the dark-haired model are likely used to seeing her in the buff. She shares a number of other naked photos on her feed, though always remains covered enough to avoid any outright nudity.

Rose puts a lot of work into looking so good. In an interview, Rose said that she has to keep very close tabs on her diet due to her tendency to put on weight easily. So while she has gained international fame for her curves, Rose works hard to make sure she maintains her figure the best she can.

“Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” she told The Daily Mail (via the Express). “My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake.”