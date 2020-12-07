Dolly Castro Sizzles In Black Lace Bra & High-Waisted Khaki Pants

Dolly Castro left little to the imagination for a brand new double Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Sunday afternoon.

The curvaceous model showcased her epic curves as she flaunted her busty chest in a black lace bra. The lingerie boasted a plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage. The thin straps also flashed her muscular arms and shoulders.

Dolly opted to team her skimpy top with a pair of high-waisted khaki pants that wrapped around her voluptuous hips and round booty tightly. The bottoms also hugged her thick thighs and accentuated her slender midsection.

The model looked to jazz up her look by sporting some gold bracelets on her wrists. She also rocked large rings on her fingers and dangling earrings. A black leather handbag was slung over her shoulder as well.

In the first photo, Dolly stood in front of a light-colored backdrop with both of her hands over her chest. She turned her head to the side and smiled brightly. In the second shot, she pushed her hip to the side and arched her back while running her fingers through her hair and standing in front of a large mirror with a gold frame. A Christmas tree and some other holiday decor is also visible behind her.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The long locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and was pushed over her shoulder.

Dolly’s over 6.3 million followers went wild for the shots. The photos garnered more than 21,000 likes within the first two hours after it was shared to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 500 remarks about the pics during that time.

“You are so stunning my darling,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful babe wow,” another wrote.

“Look at all that bling,” a third social media user gushed.

“You look amazingg queen, hope you and your family have a wonderful Christmas,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing some skin in her online pics. She is often seen sporting body-baring ensembles that emphasize her curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dolly recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a red lace bra and a pair of matching panties. That post was a huge hit among her followers. It has racked up more than 61,000 likes and over 1,200 comments from her adoring fans to date.