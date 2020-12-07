Alexa Collins Shows Off White Panties Under Tiny Tennis Skirt In Cheeky Video Update

Instagram model Alexa Collins got her 1.2 million fans’ pulses racing in her most recent video update on Sunday. She sported a skimpy ensemble while carrying a tennis racket and teasingly inquired in the caption if fans wanted to play with her, following the question with an emoji representing the sport.

Alexa wore a white bra-top with adjustable spaghetti straps and revealing design. The garment featured soft cups and a narrow band that wrapped around her rib cage, leaving almost all of her upper back and midsection exposed.

She also wore a crisp white, pleated skirt with an extremely short hem. It fit around the most slender part of her waist, and barely covered her booty.

Alexa finished off the ensemble with matching Nike tennis shoes with tie-dye socks pulled halfway up her calves.

Her blond hair was parted in the center and styled straight. Long layers spilled down her back and grazed her shoulders, with a few front sections framing her face.

When the slow-motion video began, Alexa posed crouching on a cement court with her heels close to one another with her toes pointed out. She faced the camera with her right side, rested her elbows on the tops of her thighs, and had turned to gaze at the lens as a seductive smile spread over her face. Her tempting cheeks peeked out from below her skirt.

Alexa clutched the racket with the hand closest to the viewer and rested it on her other shoulder so as not to disrupt the view of her pretty visage. She held a bright yellow tennis ball in her left, rotating it in her grasp using her pointer finger.

A short black net was strung just above the ground a few feet behind her, and a row of green trees and bushes made up the distant background. Sunshine highlighted her spine and the top of her thigh. The video exposure caused the cloudless sky to appear a washed-out, golden shade.

After several moments, the clip cut to Alexa sauntering across a grassy soccer field surrounded by multiple skyscrapers. She walked with a model strut – one foot placed directly in front of the other, if not slightly further across. As her hips swayed from side to side, the bottom of her skirt fluttered up and exposed her tantalizing derriere and simple, sexy briefs.

Fellow influencer Celeste Bright was one of over 9,000 followers to double-tap the post in the course of the afternoon in which it was uploaded.