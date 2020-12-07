Bru Luccas Gets Soaking Wet In Unique Bikini With Seashell Cups

Bru took a dip in a pool with an ocean view.

Bru Luccas flaunted her bombshell figure in a fun bikini with all-natural details that fit right in with the seaside location of her latest provocative promotional video for the Bang Energy drink brand. She posted the tantalizing footage on her Instagram account on Sunday.

The Brazilian model chose a scenic spot for her shoot. It appeared to be a resort on the beach, where a curved infinity pool overlooked the ocean. The gentle ripples on the surface of the water in the man-made structure contrasted with the white waves that crashed on the sandy shore nearby. A few loungers with neon green cloth seats and backs were arranged in a shallow part of the pool.

At the beginning of the video, Bru was shown slowly sauntering through the water. This gave her fans plenty of time to admire her two-piece. It had a handcrafted appearance with cups that were covered with large white scallop shells. The decorations were attached to the top by thick cords strung through small drilled holes. Tiny tan beads covered the exposed cloth area around the fan-shaped seashells. The halter ties around Bru’s neck were embellished with white cowrie shells, as was the waist of her bottoms.

Her brown bikini briefs also boasted beading. A mass of long strings with attached cowrie shells hung down on the left side of the garment. Her highlighted blond hair was pushed back, and it appeared that the model was rocking a natural wave. She held a can of Bang Energy drink in her right hand.

Bru looked confident as she strutted toward the camera with a small smile playing on her plump pout. Her skimpy swimwear left most of her bodacious body uncovered, so her online audience was able to get their fill of admiring her ample cleavage, washboard stomach, muscular arms, and shapely thighs.

In another shot, Bru was shown sitting on a small wicker table while she guzzled her beverage. She then moved to one of the partially submerged lounge chairs. She stretched out and basked in the sun’s golden light while teasing a glimpse of underboob.

Bru concluded her sensual display by getting soaking wet. She slowly emerged from a deeper part of the pool, where she initially stood in chest-deep water. Her smooth, sun-kissed skin glistened, and her drenched hair was slicked back. Liquid dripped down from her top as she seductively moved toward the camera. The clip concluded after she flashed her dazzling smile at her viewers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bru rocked another bikini with a distinctive design in a video that was filmed on a boat. The swimsuit was decorated with multiple tassels that swayed around and brushed her thighs while she danced the salsa.