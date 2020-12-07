Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Sideboob In Tight-Fitting Nude Swimwear

Lindsey Pelas strutted her stuff in her most recent Instagram upload on Sunday afternoon. The model went into full bombshell mode as she sipped on a Bang Energy drink for the video.

In the sexy shot, Lindsey looked smoking hot as she opted for some nude swimwear. The one-piece fit snugly around her ample chest and featured a daring cut that flaunted her sideboob. The bathing suit also featured a scooped neckline that flashed her massive cleavage.

The tight-fitting suit boasted spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also hugged her petite waist and was cut high over her curvaceous hips in order to flash her long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her round booty in the clip. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold earrings.

Lindsey posed in an array of positions for the video. She placed her hand on her hip and shifted her weight to one side as she arched her back and pushed her chest out. She also tugged at her suit while tilting her head and wearing a seductive expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, Lindsey told her fans that she was offering some swimsuit action even though it’s December.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The platinum locks were styled in ringlet curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Lindsey’s 8.7 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their approval for the post by watching the video more than 65,000 times within the first five hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the clip during that time.

“The most beautiful woman on the planet,” one follower wrote.

“I could watch you all day and never get bored Lindsey always so beautiful,” another stated.

“You are gorgeous Lindsey, as always!!! Good day,” a third user gushed.

“Aww so sweet and sexy!” a fourth person commented.

The model has become known for filling her timeline with ultra-sexy snaps of herself sporting revealing clothing. She’s often spotted sporting stunning looks that accentuate her killer curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey recently showed off her enviable figure when is sported a bright orange bikini as she hung around the house in a stunning clip. That upload also proved to be a popular one among her followers. To date, that post was viewed more than 181,000 times and garnered nearly 1,000 comments.