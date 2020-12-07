Celeste Bright Poses With Her Legs Open In Revealing Crimson Monokini: ‘Miami Style’

Celeste Bright tantalized her Instagram followers on Sunday night with a sexy new photo of herself revealing her Miami style in stunning swimwear from Fashion Nova.

The model sat in a brightly lit window with a hint of the sky above her and a building behind her. Celeste posed with her legs open, and she rested her arms on them. Celeste wore a crimson monokini that crossed in front of her neck and wrapped behind it. The style exposed plenty of cleavage and underboob, and it wrapped below her chest, crossing over her ribs, leaving her flat tummy bare. The bottom of the swimwear rose high over her hips, dipping slightly in the front to show her navel. Overall, the swimsuit emphasized her nipped-in waist and flared hips.

Celeste wore her layered blond hair in beachy waves, and the lengths tumbled over her shoulders and casually fell over one breast. The camera angled up at her, and she looked down into the lens with partially hooded eyes. The model held her full, pink lips slightly open, revealing a hint of her teeth in a serious look.

The model indicated the suit hailed from Miami, and her followers showed it a lot of love. At least 11,900 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and almost 200 took the time to compose a positive reply, with several choosing the flame emoji to complete their messages.

“I love this style suit on you. Your body is simply insane. Gorgeous and stunning. All of it,” enthused one follower who added a flame and a red heart.

“You’re just the most perfect thing. Every day you grow even more beautiful. I love looking at all the photos you share. They brighten my day,” a second fan declared, including a yellow sun and a blushing heart emoji.

“You’ve absolutely got to adore Miami. This is amazing. You look gorgeous in the suit or in anything else. I hope you enjoy your time and stay safe,” encouraged a third Instagrammer who included a variety of roses and flowers along with flames.

“My God, so beautiful, just amazing, so perfect. What an arrow in King David’s quiver,” a fourth devotee wrote, including crowns, red heart-eye smilies, and a rose.

Celeste keeps her fans engaged by sharing lots of content where she models bikinis, swimwear, and other skimpy clothing. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her svelte figure in a teal and chain two-piece from Beach Bunny.