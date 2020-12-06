Ana Cheri Showcases Her Killer Backside During Workout Video On Instagram

Model Ana Cheri sparked a desire for a little physical activity in her 12.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent post on Sunday evening, in which she flaunted her fit physique during a workout that focused on her back. Over 8,400 followers like the post in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

Ana wore a two-piece ensemble which she indicated in the caption was from her eponymous athletic wear brand, and would be released next week. It featured a matching sports bra and leggings in a pale lilac shade with a faint tie-dye.

The top was embellished with dual trios of narrow straps attached at the shoulders that formed a symmetrical interlaced pattern across her toned upper back. The formation was narrow closest to her neck, then widened as the straps connected to the band around her rib cage – creating a shape that outlined her shoulder blades.

The Cheri Fit logo was visible on the right side, as well as in the center of the high-wasted leggings, which sat only inches below the bottom of the sports bra. They clung to her hourglass figure, leaving very little to the imagination. The tie-dye pattern created two round, blooming shapes that had been strategically placed in the center of each of her cheeks, accentuating the curves of her famous derriere.

Ana also wore a pair of white-and-grey Nike sneakers with red accents, and a black baseball cap. Her golden brown hair was curled and secured in a thick ponytail which was strung through the open section in the back.

As the video commenced, Ana stood in front of a weight machine and reached up with both hands to grab the horizontal bar above her head.

The camera started at one side, and slowly panned behind her and moved closer as she dropped down to her knees. A quick video cut showed her in the same spot, but with her knees legs spread wide apart from one another.

Ana leaned forward and lowered herself into position, with her booty balanced on her heels and her upper body squared. She pulled the bar in her hand down in front of her chest in a slow, fluid motion in several repetitions as the camera focused on the the movement of her back and the swell of her rear end.

She stood in a forward position and rapidly lifted a dumbbell with free weights in the next set, then finished off by flexing both biceps to show off her muscular frame.

Ana used the track “Crazy In Love” by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z to accompany the video.