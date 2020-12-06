Former FBI Agent Slams Republicans For Using Rhetoric That Mirrors Extremist Groups

In an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday, former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, accused Republicans of using similar rhetoric as extremist groups in the wake of the 2020 election, Raw Story reported.

Figliuzzi’s discussion with host Alex Witt noted the recent violent comments from various Republicans and their potential to radicalize.

“This is the language that gets people recruited and radicalized whether you intend it to happen or not,” he said.

According to Figliuzzi, political polarization has turned division between Americans into existential threats.

“When people think there is an existential threat to their very being, to what they believe in, when they think that the other side isn’t just wrong, but rather its evil, it’s from the devil,” he said.

“When we hear stuff like this, we’re headed towards violence, and that I think should wake all of us up.”

Defne Karadeniz / Getty Images

Figliuzzi also penned an op-ed for MSNBC in which he touched on the issue in more detail. In the piece, the former FBI agent noted that violent rhetoric came from established individuals, including attorneys, senators, and congressmen.

“In the space of about a week, the dangerous language of a lunatic fringe leapt closer to mainstream madness,” he wrote.

The columnist pointed in particular to U.S. Attorney Joe DiGenova, a member of Donald Trump’s legal team that is pushing back against the results of the 2020 election. DiGenova publicly called form a federal official — former United States Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs — to be shot and then “drawn and quartered.” The brutal form of torture and execution was referenced on Newsmax’s Howie Carr Show and targeted Krebs for his role opposing Trump’s narrative of election fraud.

According to Figliuzzi, the concerning mix of calling for violence with “religion and eternal damnation” is the same strategy used by extremists to attack those with differing politics. The columnist ended the piece by claiming that violence in the United States is not just linked to the fringes in people with mental instability but also enacted by individuals at the highest levels of society.

Colin P. Clarke, a senior research fellow at the Soufan Center, noted the recent incident involving Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two protestors at the Kenosha, Wisconsin, protests in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

As The Inquisitr reported, Republican operative and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt previously claimed that Trump supporters were itching for a second civil war.