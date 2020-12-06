Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are ‘Desperate To Stay In The Spotlight,’ According To British CEO

A British CEO who runs an anti-monarchist organization has come out with some harsh words against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The head of the organization, Graham Smith, recently told The Express that the duke and duchess are “desperate” to remain in the news, despite claiming that the desire for privacy was one of the primary reasons behind their move from England to Los Angeles.

“I think Meghan and Harry are very clearly desperate to stay in the spotlight,” he said. “They want to do it on their own terms, in their own way.”

However, Smith warned that he believed the couple was going to find it difficult to maintain their celebrity after leaving the royal family.

“The problem is that their only claim to fame is having been royals. Because they walked away from that the interest in them is going to wane over the next few years,” he explained.

“They are going to struggle to keep people interested because they really don’t have anything to offer,” he concluded.

Already, there have been rumors that the duo are beginning to wane in popularity. A couple of newspaper editors have publicly claimed that they have stopped featuring the duke and duchess on the covers of magazines because they do not help sell the products.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

That said, while their popularity for print media may be dropping, the two are often in headlines online. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex recently penned an essay about her miscarriage for The New York Times that won headlines both in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry also received attention over the week after suggesting that the novel coronavirus pandemic was punishment for mistreating the environment. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the duke likened the lockdowns to Mother Nature sending “us to our rooms for bad behavior.”

One of the ways in which the Sussexes are reportedly looking to maintain their high profile is the creation of their own personal awards via their soon-to-be launched foundation, Archewell.

In legal documents filed regarding the foundation’s future plans, the couple claimed that they hoped to recognize “charitable service, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health and mental health,” per The Sun.

The move to celebrate certain organizations mirrors the royal family’s job to award people and charities the Order of British Empire titles. The most well known of these honors include bestowing knighthoods for men and damehoods for women who have positively influenced the country.