Abigail Ratchford Looks Smoking Hot In Leopard-Print Lingerie & Thigh-High Stockings

Abigail Ratchford dressed her curvaceous physique in a revealing ensemble for her most recent Instagram upload on Sunday afternoon.

The model let it all hang out in a leopard-print lingerie set that hugged her winding curves and showed off plenty of skin. Abigail’s teeny bra clung to her chest and featured a deep neckline that showcased her massive cleavage. The garment also put her toned arms and shoulders on full display.

The matching panties featured black trim and were cut high over her voluptuous hips while accentuating her thick thighs. She also rocked a matching garter belt that wrapped around her tiny waist snugly. The belt attached to a pair of sheer black thigh-high stockings.

Abigail accessorized the scanty look with a pair of shiny black heels, which she carried in her hand. Her lingerie also featured gold metal embellishments that drew the eye. She completed the style with a long, dark coat that included silver spikes on the arms.

The photos were taken from a low angle as the camera looked up at Abigail’s hourglass figure from below. In the shots, she pushed her hip out and rested her arms at her sides. She also pulled her shoulders back and thrust her chest out while arching her back. Her head was tilted and she wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background, a bright blue sky and some green foliage was visible.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in curls that spilled down her back and fell over both of her shoulders.

Abigail’s over 9 million followers appeared to fall in love with the photos. The snaps garnered more than 40,000 likes within the first three hours after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 700 comments during that time.

“How much I have always loved you,” one follower declared.

“Beautiful and very sensual,” another stated.

“You look phenomenal in every photo. Every guy’s dream is to wake up to both a beautiful woman like you,” a third user wrote.

“Two beautiful photos, your poses are On POINT,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her eye-popping body in her online snaps. She’s often photographed in racy outfits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Abigail recently piqued the interest of her followers when she shared a snap of herself going braless under a white tank top and flaunting her underboob as she had a lollipop in her mouth. That photo has reeled in more than 89,000 likes thus far.