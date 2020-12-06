Former WWE Star Zelina Vega Strips Down To Her Lingerie & Reveals How She’s Coping Well Following Release

Former WWE superstar Thea Trinidad Budgen, otherwise known as Zelina Vega, took to Instagram this weekend and gave her 1.1 million followers an update on her current status. She also wore very little clothing for the snap.

In the picture, Budgen rested on a chair with her head tilted back. She sat with her eyes closed and her hands clasped behind her head, suggesting that she was enjoying some well-earned rest. The surrounding room was decorated in pink and red, with a floral design across the walls.

The brunette bombshell tantalized her fans as she rocked a one-piece lingerie bodysuit that showed off her remarkable figure. The outfit boasted a significant amount of cleavage and provided a clear shot of the wrestler’s tattoos, including the ones that are situated on her ribs and thigh. She topped off the look with a pair of black knee-high boots.

In the accompanying caption, Budgen revealed that she was still upset following her WWE release. As The Inquisitr recently documented, she was let go after refusing to stop using third-party platforms following the company’s edict that prohibits performers from using the outlets.

The news came as a shock to fans as she was reportedly hell in high regard by management. As documented by WrestlingNews.co, she previously talked about her positive relationship with Vince McMahon, claiming that she was one of his favorite stars.

However, she also revealed that she was healing and encouraged her followers to join her Twitch community. She also credited photographer Daniel Forero for taking the stunning snap, which sent her admirers into a frenzy.

As of this writing, the upload has gained over 90,000 likes. Some of Budgen’s fans also took the time out of their day to leave her a positive comment.

“So happy for youuu! You look gorgeous,” wrote one Instagrammer, who capped off the comment with a love heart.

“Zelina we love you and we [are] all most definitely here for you,” gushed a second Instagram follower.

Another Instagram user stated that her former company will regret losing her.

“They will realize they screwed up and want [you] back. That’s when they can play by [your] rules or keep it pushin’.”

While Budgen appears to be looking ahead to the future, her husband might have a more troubling time ahead of him as he’s still a WWE superstar for the time being.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Aleister Black has been forgotten about, and he may have backstage heat as a result of his wife’s forced departure.