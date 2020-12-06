Abby Dowse Gets Flirty In Lacy, Black Bustier & Leggings

Aussie fitness model and Instagram sensation Abby Dowse updated her timeline on Sunday afternoon with a second look at her latest lingerie ensemble. And while her previous post put the emphasis on her prominent bustline in the bustier-style garment, the 31-year-old’s more recent offering provided her 2.6 million followers with a wider look at her scantily clad body.

Dowse’s trunk was draped with a lacy, semi-sheer material and solid shoulder straps that outlined her ample bosom. Meanwhile, her lithe legs were covered with skintight leggings that were similarly see-through.

She credited the ubiquitous Los Angeles, California-based boutique Fashion Nova as the brand behind her threads in the accompanying caption. She also mused about the importance of eye contact.

If the outpouring of support in the comments section was any indication, Dowse’s fans couldn’t keep their own eyes off of her taut, tempting physique in the sexy snapshot. In just an hour after it had appeared on her popular feed, the picture had inspired hundreds of comments.

“Wow Abby,” wrote one impassioned follower. “You look so hot this morning.”

“Stunning capture,” opined another commenter.”Eye contact is way more intimate than words will ever be.”

“Seriously! Could you be more perfect?” wondered a third follower, who further emphasized their feelings with heart emoji.

“You certainly catch our eye Abby,” added a fourth admirer. “Always looking nice and tanned dear.”

In addition to the veritable bonanza of comments, fans further voiced their approval for the flirty update by double-tapping it to the tune of 10,000 likes over the same span of time.

Dowse was snapped on her knees in the medium-wide shot as she sat on what appeared to be wood flooring. She was leaning to her left in the shot with her arm on the corresponding side bracing the weight of her torso while her other hand grasped onto her golden mane on the back of her head. A sliding glass door and airy, white curtains could be seen in the background.

The Sydney, Australia native’s light brown eyes were locked to the device that documented her and her full lips were parted in a suggestive manner. Both glinted in the sun’s bright rays, as did her brilliant blond hair, which extended out from a center part and messily blanketed her shoulders and part of her neck.

The scanty breast cups of Dowse’s lingerie set covered little beyond the most intimate areas of the model’s perky assets. However, the form-fitting garment excelled in accentuating her compact, gym-honed curves in the shot. So, too, did her leggings, which were topped with black bows and appeared to squeeze her slender thighs and sculpted calves tightly.

As shared earlier in the day by The Inquisitr, the same outfit was the focus of her previous post.