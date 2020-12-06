Janel Parrish Goes Braless & Bares Chest In Open-Front Blazer While ‘Dripping’ In Bling

Janel wore a few gold pieces from her own jewelry line.

On Sunday, December 6, Janel Parrish took to Instagram to share a striking photo of herself modeling multiple statement-making pieces from her own line of designer jewelry. However, a daring decision to wear less clothing likely made it difficult for many of her 7.5 million followers to keep their eyes on her dazzling accessories.

Janel, 32, posed in front of a plain white background that ensured that the spotlight was solely on her. The Pretty Little Liars star rocked a crisp, classic Ralph Lauren blazer in navy blue. The piece featured a notched lapel and a monogrammed crest patch on the left chest pocket. The embroidered emblem included gold laurels and a red-and-gold crown.

A sliver of a shiny button could be seen at the very bottom of the photo. It was unfastened, and the front of Janel’s coat was completely open. She wore no top beneath it and opted to go braless as well. This showcased the smooth inner curves of her bust. Her decolletage had a subtle glow, and her fair skin looked absolutely flawless and radiant.

In her caption, the former Dancing with the Stars competitor wrote that she was “dripping” in jewelry from her To The Stars line. Each piece boasted a celestial motif. She layered gold necklaces of varying lengths, including a choker chain with tiny star charms. A medallion with a starburst design hung on a slightly longer chain, and a crescent moon pendant rested against her chest right below it. She furthered accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings with star charms dangling from them. In each ear, she also wore two much smaller hoops.

Janel’s dark hair was blown out and styled with a subtle wave to create plenty of fullness. Her silky locks were brushed back behind her shoulders and over to her right. A few caramel-colored highlights warmed up her hairstyle a bit.

She gazed straight at the camera with her sparkling brown eyes. Her plump pink lips were parted, giving her a sultry appearance.

Janel’s fans double-tapped her revealing promotional pic over 45,000 times, and they also used the comments section to let her know how much they liked her post.

“She just broke the internet,” declared a fan whose message included two heart-eye and fire emoji.

“This woman is a goddess,” wrote another admirer.

“Always attractive and beautiful as a queen,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“Love the intensity of your eyes in this one,” read a fourth comment.

Janel also opted against wearing a bra last month when she modeled similar jewelry with a black blazer and pleated trousers. However, she covered up a tad more by wearing a sheer top with that outfit.