Lauren Dascalo Wears A Risque Red Latex Bodysuit & Black Thigh-High Boots

Lauren Dascalo spent her Sunday in a revealing ensemble as she enjoyed a sunny day in Los Angeles, California. She showed off plenty of skin while giving her Instagram followers something to drool over.

The hot model flaunted her incredible body as she opted for a risque red latex bodysuit. Lauren’s one-piece featured a daring cut on the sides that reached up to her ribs. The garment wrapped around her tiny waist tightly and clung to her ample bust. It also included a square neckline that exposed her cleavage.

The thong bottoms showed off her round booty and curvaceous hips while accentuating her long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a pair of dark sunglasses and a matching leather bag. She also rocked a pair of dangling earrings and some black thigh-high boots with stiletto heels.

In the first photo, Lauren stood in front of a child’s mechanical riding horse. She had her body turned to the side and one hand on her pert posterior as she looked into the camera. The second shot featured her posing with the horse with her legs apart and her back arched.

The third slide featured Lauren with her back straight and her shoulders pulled back. She looked away from the camera as she wore a sultry expression on her face. In the final pic, she pushed her booty out and bent one knee.

In the background of the photos, other mechanical toys were visible. Some red hanging decor and a bright blue sky could also be seen behind Lauren’s fit figure.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Lauren’s over 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 340 messages.

“Best content I’ve seen lately babe!” one follower stated.

“Always slaying the game,” another wrote.

“I’m obsessed,” a third comment read.

“You look good in red,” a fourth user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a neon pink string bikini and a cropped orange hoodie while crawling around on the floor of a boxing ring. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 24,000 likes and over 370 comments.