Brittney Palmer Reveals Cleavage In Tight Black Tank While Stepping ‘Away From Reality’

Brittney Palmer delighted her Instagram followers with a sneak peek of her recent trip to Miami, where she allowed herself to step away from reality. The UFC octagon girl enjoyed a glass of chilled white wine while indulging in some essential play.

In the photo, Brittney sat in a beautiful open area with plenty of greenery, sheer curtains, and wicker furniture. Lights from outside and around the location shone in the background. The UFC personality took center stage, though, as she enjoyed a drink while relaxing.

Brittney wore a skin-tight black tank top with wide-set spaghetti straps that put her ample cleavage on full display. She wore a variety of gold necklaces and pendants in varying lengths, and one of them nested between her full breasts. She paired it with high-waisted light pants that cinched around her slender waist, emphasizing her flat tummy and voluptuous curvy hips. A matching jacket rested on the back of Brittney’s chair.

She accessorized with small hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a petite purse with the word “famous” emblazoned on it along with a drawing of a crown. The model wore her highlighted brunette hair in loose curls, which cascaded over one shoulder and down her back from a slightly off-center part, and she clipped back a piece with a little barrette.

Brittney posed with her head tilted to one side, and her big brown eyes shown in the shot. She held a glass of wine in one hand, revealing a dark-colored manicure. She had a small smile on her pink full lips.

In her caption, Brittney expressed how important it was to get away occasionally and enjoy herself, and her followers agreed the vacation vibe looked good on her. More than 10,500 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and at least 130 took the time to compose an uplifting reply.

“You look stunning. I need that purse. It’s perfect,” enthused one follower, who added a peace sign and red heart-eye smiley.

“I agree. It’s essential to take some time away. It looks gorgeous on you, Brittney. I’m so glad you’re enjoying yourself. Stay safe and happy,” a second fan replied, adding a tiara and roses.

“You are looking so beautiful. This is an elegant pose. Everything about it is absolutely perfect. I hope you have a wonderful trip,” gushed a third devotee who added a glass, sparkles, and hearts.

“What a fiery beauty! A little fine wine blends with great vibes for good times,” a fourth Instagrammer declared, including a rose and a heart.