Rachel Ward Stuns In Skintight Cut-Out Top & High-Waisted Plaid Trousers

On Sunday, December 6, British model Rachel Ward uploaded a series of sizzling snaps for her 620,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the first image, the 30-year-old sat on a chair in what appears to be a restaurant’s outdoor seating section. A black purse and plate had been placed on the table in front of her. Rachel rested her ankle on her thigh, as she held up a white mug. She touched her shoulder and focused her gaze on the camera lens.

Rachel looked stunning in a skintight long-sleeved black top with cut-out detailing tucked into a pair of high-waisted plaid trousers. She also wore a jacket that appeared to be made out of a faux leather material over her shoulders. She finished off the look with black ankle boots and her sparkling wedding ring set. The blond bombshell had also pulled back some of her hair, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face.

She had put her cup on the table and struck similar poses in the second and third shots. Rachel changed locations for the final photo. She stood with her legs spread on the sidewalk in front of an off-white wall adorned with intricate carvings. She touched the waistband of her pants and continued to look directly at the photographer with her mouth slightly open.

According to the geotag, the location of the casual photo shoot was Manchester, England.

In the caption, Rachel indicated that she received her outfit from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 7,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are beautiful have a nice [S]unday,” wrote one fan, adding a string of smiling face, pink heart, and kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

“So stunning love your looks,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

“So beautiful and fantastic style,” remarked another admirer.

“Gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The social media sensation engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Rachel often posts pictures of herself modeling fashionable ensembles from a variety of companies. For instance, last month she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a corset top and faux leather pants manufactured by Oh Polly. That post has been liked over 11,000 times since it was shared.