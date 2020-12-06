WWE News: ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Suggests That His Tag Team Could Break Up In Next Brand Split

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, WWE superstar Montez Ford commented on the possible breakup of The Street Profits.

The team, which he’s one-half of alongside Angelo Dawkins, is currently riding high as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. However, Ford knows that they could be separated down the line.

According to Ford, he doesn’t want to part ways with his partner. If it does happen, however, he said that they’d still support each other. He also acknowledged that the company’s brand split means that one of them could always be drafted to a separate show.

“[It’d] be definitely one of those things that we’d be supportive and be excited about, but I don’t think that’s happening any time soon. Because like I said, I can fly around and jump, but I definitely need my tag team partner to knock over these bigger guys, man.”

Ford went on to say that with performers such as Braun Strowman and Keith Lee on the roster, the Street Profits need to stick together in order to overcome their more monstrous rivals.

Vince McMahon has a tendency to split up teams before they’ve had the chance to realize their full potential. The Street Profits might be exempt from this trend, however.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Ford and Dawkins are reportedly two of the eight superstars on the current roster that are rated highly by the chairman.

Their comedic gimmick is also very much in line with McMahon’s preferred sensibilities. Of course, he has been known to change his mind about performers on any given day.

New Day — whose members also made McMahon’s aforementioned shortlist — recently lost a member when Big E was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. The development was one of the most shocking WWE angles in recent memory, proving that not even the most established factions are safe from being separated.

Ford also talked about wanting to face every member of New Day as a singles star. There is one member in particular who’d like to face should the opportunity ever arise as well.

“I’d definitely love to get in there one-on-one against Kofi Kingston. He’s a former World Heavyweight Champion man. To me, that’s like, being in the ring with him on a singles match, it’s just like putting my mark and stamp on the WWE entertainment business as a whole.”