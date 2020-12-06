Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Per President Donald Trump Tweet

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has spearheaded the efforts of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to challenge and potentially overturn the results of the general election, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The president revealed Giuliani’s test result via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump wrote. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

As tweeted by the Detroit Free Press‘ Dave Boucher in the wake of the commander-in-chief’s announcement, Giuliani spoke for hours without wearing a face mask on Wednesday while presenting evidence at a legislative hearing in Michigan that he and the Trump team believe proves widespread voter fraud occurred. At one point during the proceedings, he even asked a witness that was sitting next to him to remove their own mask.

The 76-year-old has regularly appeared at hearings and events in the weeks since the election was called in favor of President-elect Joe Biden without personal protective equipment of any kind.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

On November 20, Giuliani’s son Andrew — himself a special assistant to the president — confirmed his own infection by the novel coronavirus with a tweet. At the time, he revealed that he was only experiencing mild symptoms and that he would be following all appropriate protocols, including self-quarantine and contact tracing.

Just a handful of days later, Trump campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn also announced a positive COVID-19 test, as relayed by NBC Washington. He had been in attendance, along with Andrew, at a press conference held by the elder Giuliani at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC earlier in the week.

There is currently no word on how Giuliani is coping with his own infection. However, his advanced age could potentially put him at risk for dangerous complications.

As noted previously by The Inquisitr, Giuliani recently confessed that he and the president’s legal team are running short on time to prove their allegations that widespread electoral fraud turned the vote in Biden’s favor. However, they have continued to pursue legal challenges in multiple states in an effort to invalidate tens of thousands of votes they say are fraudulent while lobbying legislatures to send pro-Trump electors to the electoral college.

“We’re doing both, with equal speed and enthusiasm, and taking advantage of which one gives us the hearing the quickest,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of evidence; we don’t have a lot of time.”