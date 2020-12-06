Kara Del Toro Stuns In Skintight White Mini Dress & Matching Knee-High Boots

On Sunday, December 6, American model Kara Del Toro shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing on a balcony with a glass railing overlooking numerous buildings. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a white sweater mini dress adorned with what appears to be rhinestones. She also sported a matching unbuttoned cardigan. The set, which was from the clothing retailer Revolve, showcased her incredible curves and lean legs. She finished off the look with a pair of Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots, a gold chain necklace, numerous rings, and a bracelet worn on her right wrist.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her hair in loose curls and a deep middle part. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, Kara leaned back and rested her elbows on the balcony. She bent one of her knees and lowered her gaze, as she parted her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by standing with her legs spread and turning slightly to the left. The social media sensation stepped away from the railing in the third shot. She brought her arms to her side and looked off into the distance with a serious expression on her face. The final shot showed her posing with her arms outstretched on the railing. She tilted her chin upwards and closed her eyes.

In the caption of the post, Kara made reference to the gorgeous sky seen in the photos.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes. Quite a few of Kara’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Looking amazing,” wrote one fan, along with a heart-eye, a fire, and a red heart emoji.

“Hot and beautiful photo,” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of red rose, heart-eye, fire, lipstick mark, and mouth emoji to the end of the comment.

“Your hair [looks] so pretty,” remarked another admirer.

“Simply perfect,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Kara has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.