Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Her Hourglass Booty & Waist In Revealing Thong Bikini: ‘Suns Out Buns Out’

Kristin looked relaxed while posing beside a pool.

Kristin Cavallari brought some sizzle and a splash of color to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 6. The Very Cavallari star stunned by baring her buns in a poolside pic.

Kristin, 33, was photographed from behind while she relaxed and took in a scenic view. The sparkling water of a large pool stretched out in front of her to add a generous helping of aqua to her vibrant vacation photo. A large parasol, an occupied lounger, and a spa with foamy white bubbles on its surface could be seen on the opposite side of the pool, which was lined with lush green bushes. A few tall palm trees gave the setting a tropical vibe. Beyond the foliage, a stretch of sandy beach and the glittering ocean were visible. A clear blue sky completed the breathtaking backdrop.

Kristin offered her own attention-grabbing contribution to the view by rocking a revealing bikini. Her top had bubblegum-pink shoulder straps and cups, while the back strap was yellow. Both colors were featured on her bottoms’ thin waistband. They were separated in the center to create a color-blocked look. The rest of the garment was bright orange.

Kristin’s bottoms boasted a seamed thong back that left little of her peachy derriere to the imagination. She appeared to be working on her tan, and she protected her eyes from the bright sunlight by accessorizing with a pair of dark shades. Her highlighted blond hair was pulled up in a folded-over ponytail.

She reclined on her side on the smooth stone slabs that surrounded the side of the pool. She propped her head up on her right hand and draped her left hand over her upraised hip. This emphasized her body’s enviable hourglass shape by drawing attention to the difference in size between her curvy hips and slender waist. Her toned right leg was stretched out to display its length, while she bent her left knee so that her corresponding bare foot rested on top of her right calf.

Kristin’s post included a cheeky caption that made mention of her bared derriere, and the body part definitely did not go unnoticed by her followers. This was evident by the number of peach emoji in the comments section.

“Beautiful backside view,” wrote one admirer.

“Glad you don’t mind showing it off,” read another message.

“This should be an ad for that resort- you are perfection lady!!” a third fan commented.

Kristin’s ex-husband was also referenced more than once.

“I’m kicking myself for Jay Cutler,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kristin is currently enjoying a Mexican getaway. She’s there with some friends, and she and her “girl crew” recently visited the Flora Farms restaurant and organic farm in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.