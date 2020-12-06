Kayleigh McEnany Accidentally Admits Joe Biden Won

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany implicitly admitted that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

According to a clip of the interview — which is available on RawStory‘s YouTube channel — McEnany and host Pete Hegseth discussed President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results.

Trump has yet to concede the presidential race to Biden. He has insisted that the election was plagued by irregularities, putting pressure on Republican state officials and governors to disregard the will of the people and appoint their own electors.

As Hegseth pointed out, some have expressed concern over Trump’s claims about voter fraud, noting that he could depress GOP turnout in Georgia’s Incoming Senate runoffs and pave the way for Democrats to win two seats.

McEnany insisted that Trump’s allegations won’t depress turnout and called on conservative-leaning voters to show up in record numbers in order to “overwhelm the system” and counter irregularities.

McEnany then took aim at Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp, suggesting that he is refusing to intervene and delegating responsibility to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The White House press secretary then argued that Kemp’s refusal to take action could cost the GOP control of the Senate. By doing so, she implicitly admitted that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take office on January 20.

“False, Gov. Kemp. You have the power to call in a special legislative session because right now, if we lose these two Senate seats, guess who’s casting the deciding vote in this country for our government? It will be Kamala Harris.”

Indeed, as vice president, Harris would be able to break any tie in the upper chamber, which will be split 50-50 if Democrats manage to win the two Peach State runoffs.

“There’s plenty he can do,” McEnany said of Kemp, “but when we talk legislatures right now, Pete, what is paramount is Georgia… making sure that we hold this branch of government.”

The White House official added that Trump’s legal team will continue to mount challenges in states across the nation, saying that “the biggest lawsuit to watch” is the one in Wisconsin.

“The Supreme Court basically looked favorably upon the merits of the case and just said: ‘Work your way from the lower court up,'” McEnany concluded.

Trump has implicitly admitted defeat as wall. At a rally on Saturday, Trump floated the idea of running again in 2024, but he also urged the Supreme Court to hand him a second term.