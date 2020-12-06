Gwen Stefani, 51, Sizzles In Tasseled Daisy Dukes, Bra Top, & Fishnets, Announcing New Song ‘Tomorrow’

Gwen Stefani treated her 10.8 million followers to a sexy new video of herself wearing a skimpy outfit as music played in the background. She promised them she’d see them tomorrow with her new single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.”

The 51-year-old mother of three looked positively youthful in her unique costume. The singer wore an intricate black bra top with a harness over it that consisted of lots of straps and silver appliques wrapped around her neck and ribcage, showcasing her ample breasts. She paired it with high-wasted raven fishnet tights that she belted at her slender natural waist. She had on an open flannel shirt in shades of brown, which was an homage to 90s grunge style. Over that, she put on a black jacket with long fringe hanging from the arms.

For pants, Stefani wore a pair of very deconstructed Daisy Dukes with a belt of ebony tassels cinched around her hips. She wore a pair of matching thigh-high boots with platform high heels to complete the look, and the camera slowly panned down her long legs.

Stefani’s bright blond locks were pulled back in a ponytail at the crown of her head, and the lengths tumbled over one shoulder, contrasting nicely with her jacket. She held one arm up, displaying the fringe and other detailing of her outfit, revealing a long black-and-white manicure and several sparkly rings in her fingers. The singer opened her full pale lips, showing off her straight white teeth as the camera moved around.

The singer’s fans showed a lot of love for her sexy look and her upcoming new music. Nearly 30,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and more than 450 took a moment to leave a positive comment.

“Ok, that cowboy has the best effect on you. Congrats Gwen. You and blake deserve all the happiness in the world,” enthused one follower who used flames and several hearts to complete the message.

“Own it, Queen G. Looking forward to tomorrow. You have fringe with benefits going on,” a second fan gushed, including an okay sign and heart-eye emoji.

“Queen, you are living right now! I love it. I seem Gwen Shelton all over this. It looks like Christmas is coming early this year, and I’m here for it. Yay,” wrote a third devotee, who added hearts and exploding emoji.

“You’re the only one I know who can pull off all those tassels. You look absolutely stunning. I’m ready to hear the new song,” a fourth Instagrammer declared, including a blushing smiley.