Cindy Prado Zooms In On Her Cleavage And Booty In Sexy New Bikini Snaps

Cindy Prado is showing off her killer body in a series of new Instagram snaps. The Cuban bombshell shared a new upload to her timeline on December 6 which contained five separate photos. The sexy new pictures captured Cindy in a tiny blue string bikini which left little to the imagination.

The swimsuit’s halter top showed off an ample amount of her cleavage and was tied behind her neck. Cindy held the bottom’s strings in her hands as she pulled up the sides high on her waist. Her toned tummy took center stage in the first photo looking perfectly bronzed from her time out in the sun. She paired the bathing suit with a pair of gold-framed sunglasses with black lenses and a simple gold chain necklace. The 27-year-old wore her long blond locks down and in beachy waves with a middle part.

In a second photo in the series, Cindy gave her 1.7 million followers a close-up look at her round rump as she posed with her booty toward the camera. The bikini bottoms were cheeky revealing a lot of skin. The model peeled and ate a small mandarin orange in a few of the images, where she nibbled on a wedge while staring into the camera.

Another close-up shot focused on Cindy’s slim torso. The Instagram influencer showed off all her hard work, giving followers a detailed view of her abs. Her cleavage was also zoomed in on, providing more than an eyeful for visitors to her page.

In the caption for the post, Cindy admitted the bikini was “perfect” for her, and tagged the designer behind it. She explained the reason for her close-up shots, saying she wanted to show the details on the fabric. After deeper examination, the print was revealed to be a map of the Caribbean Sea.

In under an hour, the upload got a lot of attention from her admirers, bringing in over 15,000 likes and hundreds of comments. In the comments section, fans left a plethora of emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face and palm tree to match the photo’s theme.

Other’s spelled out their sentiments in the comments section, complimenting Cindy on her insane physique.

“Super sexy and so beautiful,” one fan wrote with a red hear emoji.

“You’re the one that makes the suit special – so spectacular!!” another added.

“I really think all bikinis or outfits you wear look amazing because it’s you who make them looks so good. You r a whisper of perfection,” a third follower wrote.

Cindy has been showing off her incredible body lately on Instagram, with a new post almost every day. Yesterday the model dazzled her fans when she rocked a tight red corset dress with a dangerously low neckline.