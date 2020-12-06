Corinna Kopf Shows Off An Eye-Popping Amount Of Cleavage While Soaking In A Spa: ‘I’m Alone’

Corinna rocked a red swimsuit with a revealing neckline.

On Sunday, December 6, Corinna Kopf shared a photo on Instagram that provided more than a peek at her ample assets.

In her caption, the popular YouTuber informed her 5 million followers that she was alone when the snapshot was taken. The placement of her hands and the absence of a mirror and phone made it evident that it was not a typical selfie, so one critical Instagrammer questioned the veracity of her claim by asking who took the pic. Corinna responded by explaining that she had used a tripod to snap the hands-free photo.

She was pictured sitting in the corner of an in-ground spa beside a pool. The narrow divider between the two was topped with square stone tiles. It was nighttime, and the combination of the outdoor lighting and the dark water surrounding Corinna gave her pic a bluish glow.

The model sported a bathing suit that was a rich, wine-red color. Her body was submerged up to the bottom of her bust, so the lower half of the garment wasn’t visible. This placed the spotlight on her cleavage. Her swimsuit’s neckline plummeted down low to show off a generous amount of her glistening chest. Twisted, string-like straps almost looked too thin to support her ample assets.

Corinna opted to rock some bling while she enjoyed her evening soak. She wore stacked necklaces with two glittering gold pendants and a single red one that complemented her bathing suit. The charm appeared to be shaped like a small heart. She also wore at least one cross dangle earring, a few rings, a watch with a wide silver band, and a chunky chain bracelet.

Most of her blond hair was pulled up in a messy high bun wrapped with a white scrunchie. Her mane’s chin-length front layers framed her face. A pair of eyeglasses with clear plastic frames was pushed up on top of her head.

Corinna sat with her knees pulled to her chest so that they poked up above the water’s surface. She gave the camera a small, coy smile while throwing up peace signs with both of her hands.

Corinna’s fans expressed their adoration for the internet personality’s solo snap by rewarding her camerawork with over 830,000 likes. They also flocked to the comments section to show their devotion to her in a variety of different ways.

“You would have to shake the fabric between space and time to stop me from stalking you,” wrote one fan.

“Are you selling any of that water?” another admirer commented.

“I would’ve been there. But flights are expensive. Be my sugar mommy?” read a third message.

“I could take the photo next time,” offered a fourth Instagrammer.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Corinna kicked off the month of December by celebrating her 25th birthday, and she also gave her fans a reason to celebrate by sharing a sultry mirror selfie on her IG page. She wore red lingerie in the red-hot shot.