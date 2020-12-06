Danielley Ayala Shows Serious Sideboob On The Basketball Court

Model, makeup expert and social media dynamo Danielley Ayala took her buxom body to an outdoor basketball court in her latest Instagram update. And while the uploaded photo — which was snapped at Big Bear Lake, California per the post’s geotag — included a picturesque, fir-laden backdrop, the 26-year-old stole the proverbial show with a stunning display of her bombshell curves.

With a basketball in hand, Ayala stood confidently center-frame while sporting skintight yoga shorts and a halter-style sports bra that struggled to contain her famously ample assets. Consequently, she electrified the shot with a serious showing of sideboob.

Ayala captioned the share by shouting-out her recently created TikTok profile, claiming that she had been forced by others to join the platform. She also offered an advanced apology for a “lack of dancing skills” that could manifest itself as a result of her signing up.

While she was clearly in self-deprecation mode with her comments, the model’s adoring masses were quick to jump to her defense, descending upon the comments section in droves to swoon over her and her latest share.

“You really are just so very amazing,” wrote one enamored commenter. “Beautiful and Perfect in every way.”

“So hot I had to use oven gloves to hold the phone,” claimed a second supporter.

“That top putting in some work,” added an admirer of her bodacious bust.

“Looks like one of your basketballs is trying to pop out,” joked a fourth fan.

In less than an hour, Ayala’s sexy snap had racked up more than 100,000 double-taps while 800-plus replies were left in the comments section.

Ayala was captured from the tops of her fit thighs to her bleached blond hair in the medium-wide shot as she used her right hand to hold an old Spalding ball above her. As she did so, she flashed a wide, toothy grin while turning her head to the side. She appeared to be focusing her dark eyes on the worn pebbling of the leather ball whileshe posed.

In the background, a cabin could be seen surrounded by large, coniferous trees. Other trees and vegetation appeared behind Ayala as well, providing a brilliant green canvas for her voluptuous visage.

The social media siren’s plus-sized bust line was deftly accentuated by her sports bra, which was navy blue and ultra-revealing on the sides. Her breasts appeared to be spilling out of the garment on both the right and the left as the picture was snapped.

Below her bare navel, Ayala’s pert posterior and slender, yet shapely hips were hugged by her shorts, which were white along the waist with a gray pattern emblazoned over her thighs.

