Barbara Palvin Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Victoria’s Secret Lingerie

Hungarian supermodel Barbara Palvin tantalized her 15.4 million Instagram followers once more on Sunday, December 6, when she shared a racy new image of herself.

The 27-year-old bombshell was photographed in front of a white wall with decorative molding for the two-slide series. Barbara situated herself in the center of both frames and struck two eye-catching poses.

In the first photo, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out to emphasize her curvaceous physique. She puckered up her lips and stared directly into the camera’s lens, emitting a playful yet sultry energy. The second photo zoomed in on her torso, highlighting her attire, chest, midsection, and hips.

Barbara’s ash blond hair was flipped to the right and styled in loose waves that fell around her back and shoulder.

Her famous figure was on display in a scanty lingerie set from Victoria’s Secret, an intimates brand that Barbara has modeled and walked for in the past. Her nude bra featured two adjustable straps, black accents, and a floral lace design. The padded cups pushed forth a view of her cleavage.

The set’s bottoms were also scantily cut and accentuated her hips and pert booty. She added a matching garter belt to the outfit that showed off her slim core and added sexiness to her overall appearance.

Barbara completed the bedroom look with a red robe that looked to be made out of satin and added a pop of color to the ensemble.

In the post’s caption, she shared a kiss-face emoji and tagged Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram handle.

The sizzling slideshow looked to be a smash hit with social media users as it garnered a staggering 644,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Thousands of admirers also quickly commented under the post to articulate their support for the model’s curves, her looks, and her choice of undergarments.

“Oyyy Barbara, you are the best,” one individual asserted.

“Everything looks perfect, you are very beautiful,” a second Instagram user proclaimed, filling their comment with heart-eye and angel symbols.

“Oh my god, definitely beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in, following their sentiment with a number of red heart and heart-eye emoji.

“The definition of perfection,” a fourth fan commented, adding several red heart emoji.

The beauty is a power player in the field of lingerie modeling and frequently shares smoking-hot campaign shots of herself on Instagram. On May 5, she shared a snapshot and video of herself from a Sports Illustrated shoot that showed her wearing a tiny neon green bikini.