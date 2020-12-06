Camila Bernal Sports Sheer Black Lingerie Set With Thighs Open

Camila Bernal was scantily clad in front of the camera for a stunning new Instagram update, which was posted to her timeline over the weekend.

The gorgeous model flaunted all of her voluptuous curves as she sported a sheer black lingerie set. The bra featured a high neckline and see-through material that flaunted her abundant cleavage. It also boasted floral detailing.

The matching thong panties included multiple straps that fit snugly around her curvaceous hips and exposed her thick thighs. The garment also included sheer material that flashed plenty of skin. However, it was her round booty that seemed to steal the show in the snaps.

In the first two photos, Camila sat on a black stool in front of a white backdrop. She arched her back and pulled her shoulders back while posing with her thighs open and her head tilted. The final snap featured the model with her derriere facing the lens. She placed both of her hands on her backside and looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. She also appeared to use a sparkly filter on the pics.

Her long, sandy brown hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that she had pushed over both of her shoulders and hung down her back.

Camila’s 1.4 million followers seemed to fall in love with the shots, and quickly began to show their approval. The photos garnered more than 28,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they were published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 300 messages about the shots during that time.

“My next wallpaper picture,” one follower wrote.

“Such a stunner you are,” another stated.

“The hottest fantastic explosive size [peach emoji],” a third user gushed.

“Wow! How am I just discovering your IG page? You are one of the hottest women I have ever laid my eyes on. What a babe. Seriously. Notifications will be turned on from now on,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her insane hourglass figure in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking skimpy outfits that highlight her booty, chest, and legs.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a black thong bikini that was pulled up high over her hips. That post was also a bit hit among her fans. It’s raked in more than 35,000 likes and over 400 comments thus far.