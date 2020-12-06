Donald Trump ‘Barely Shows Up To Work’ Anymore, Even As COVID-19 Cases Hit Record Levels, Report Says

President Donald Trump has pulled back from his duties, barely showing up for work even as COVID-19 numbers hit record highs, a new report claims.

Trump’s post-election behavior has come under sharp scrutiny as he had gone long periods without public statements amid continued an unfounded insistence that there was widespread election fraud that robbed him of a victory. As the New York Times reported, Trump spent the last week posting or reposting close to 145 messages on Twitter lashing out at election results, but he mentioned the coronavirus just four times — and, in all of those messages, he only bragged about his predictions being right and experts being wrong.

The report went on to say that Trump was “moody” and sometimes depressed and was pulling back from his duties within the White House. That passage captured some viral attention, with many of Trump’s critics sharing online and criticizing his lack of leadership at a time when thousands of Americans are dying from COVID-19 every day.

“This sentence still stuns even tho we know it: ‘The president barely shows up to work, ignoring the health & economic crises afflicting the nation & largely clearing his schedule of meetings unrelated to his desperate bid to rewrite the election results,’ ” tweeted Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, linking to the New York Times article.

Even some members of the president’s administration have spoken out against his approach to the pandemic. As USA Today noted, Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke out against people who “parrot” incorrect health information that comes from Trump. In an appearance on Meet the Press, Birx said she has heard other Americans “parroting back that masks don’t work, parroting back we should work towards herd immunity, parroting back that gatherings don’t result in super-spreading events.”

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Public health experts had long warned that coronavirus infections would likely rise with the onset of colder fall and winter months, as social distancing became more difficult. The United States has seen a surge in infections in recent weeks, with daily positive cases topping 200,000 and daily deaths surpassing 2,000 this week. A number of state and local governments have instituted new restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus, but Trump has held back on federal measures like a nationwide mask mandate.

As CNN reported, Joe Biden has said that once he takes office, he will ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days to curb infections and slow the spread.