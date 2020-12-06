Paola Turani Shows Off Fabulous Figure In Scanty Red Lace Lingerie

Italian internet sensation Paola Turani sent plenty of hearts racing on Sunday, December 6, when she shared some stunning new photos of herself with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The 33-year-old fashion model and influencer was captured inside for the two-slide series, seemingly in a wooden cabin. The first image displayed Paola striking a sexy pose as she sat down on the floor in front of a television and large Christmas tree. She had her right hand up to her locks and her right knee was bent. She leaned back slightly to showcase her form. Her head was rotated a bit to her left and she wore a wide smile on her face, emitting a happy energy. The second photo focused solely on three gift boxes under the tree, which were all from Intimissimi, an Italian intimates brand.

Her medium-length dark locks were parted in the middle and styled in slight, natural-looking waves that fell around her shoulders. She rocked her nails short and natural.

She flaunted her flawless form in a scanty red lingerie set from Intimissimi. Her two-tone, floral lace bra featured two adjustable straps that went over her shoulders and revealed a view of cleavage, drawing the eye to her bosom.

She teamed the bra with a matching pair of panties that accentuated her curvy hips and pert booty. The high-rise design also called attention to her slim core.

She completed the bedroom look with a white robe that added a cozy element to her outfit as it fell around her forearms.

In the post’s caption, which was written in Italian, she joked that she has been in pajamas for weeks and is happy to be wearing something elegant, per Google Translate. She also tagged Intimissimi’s Instagram handle.

Sunday’s photo set looked to be very popular on the social media platform as it has amassed more than 86,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Furthermore, hundreds of fans headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her physique, her stunning looks, and her skimpy undergarments.

“Paola how sexy,” one individual wrote, adding a string of red heart emoji.

“Like always, stupendous, elegant, and beautiful,” another admirer chimed in, following with a hug symbol.

“Mamma Mia, but you’re always so beautiful,” a third fan declared.

“Stunning,” a fourth person added, filling their comment with starry-eye and red heart emoji.

Paola has dazzled Instagram fans on more than one occasion in the past. On August 16, she posted a few photos of herself in a tiny blue bikini that highlighted her statuesque figure once more.