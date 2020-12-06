Katelyn Runck Slays In Low-Cut Yellow Bikini & See-Through Skirt In The Maldives

Katelyn Runck took some time to admire nature in her latest Instagram update on Sunday morning. The gorgeous model flaunted her bronzed skin and incredible curves as she hit the beach in The Maldives.

In the sexy shots, Katelyn delighted her 2.4 million followers as she posed in a low-cut yellow bikini. The sunny swimwear featured a plunging neckline that showcased her colossal cleavage. It also boasted thin straps that flashed her muscled biceps and shoulders.

Her matching bikini bottoms wrapped snugly around her voluptuous hips and slim waist while accentuating her toned thighs and killer calves. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also fully visible in the pics. She added a bit of flair to the look with a see-through skirt around her midsection.

In the first photo, Katelyn stood with her back arched and her hip pushed out dramatically. She bent one knee and pointed her toes while resting both of her hands behind her head and looking away from the camera with a steamy expression on her face.

The second shot featured Katelyn posting with her backside toward the camera. She placed a hand on a nearby pole for balance while the other one ran her fingers through her hair. The final slide was a video of the wind whipping through the model’s skirt and hair as she struck an array of poses.

In the caption of the post, Katelyn gushed about how lovely it was to relax at the beach. In the background, the white sand and the crystal blue water could be spotted. A bright sky with white, fluffy clouds could also be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Katelyn’s followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the pics. The snaps garnered more than 3,700 likes within the first 23 minutes after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 220 messages.

“Incredible breathtaking,” declared one follower.

“Beautiful post young lady,” remarked another.

“Fantastic girl,” a third user wrote.

“Flawless,” a fourth comment read.

The model often offers up major health and fitness inspiration to her fans. She always looks to be confident in front of the camera while showing off her sculpted physique.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn recently piqued the interest of her followers when she went braless under an open robe while wearing some white lace panties and holding a book. To date, that post has reeled in more than 32,000 likes.