‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Early Reactions Are In And Critics Are Absolutely Raving

Wonder Woman 1984 was one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year, but the ongoing health crisis pushed back its premiere date more than once. In a move never seen before for a major motion picture, Warner Brothers announced the film would release in theaters on Christmas Day, as well as on HBO Max for home-viewing. Fans now have the option of journeying out to see the Gal Gadot flick or staying in the comfort of their own homes to watch it.

Now that things are official, critics were allowed to get a sneak peek of the movie and have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter. It looks like the film was worth the wait as it’s receiving high praise online. Finding a negative review on social media is like trying to find Themyscira without a map. Critics are more than pleased with the Patty Jenkins-directed film and are hyping up DC Comics fans.

Praise is being given to all the actors in the project, with special nods being given to villains Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig. Chris Pine and Gadot’s chemistry is reportedly off the charts, reviving their sparks from the first movie. It’s also been revealed by some reviewers that Pine’s return as Steve Trevor makes sense and works. Many fans were confused and worried about the character’s return in the sequel as he was almost certainly dead at the end of 2017’s Wonder Woman.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it’s the real deal,” Eric Eisenberg of Cinema Blend tweeted.

“I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince,” Terri Schwartz of IGN also added on Twitter.

A major consensus among the reviews is the talent of Pascal, who many are saying steals the show. Others gave a nod to Wiig’s dramatic acting and said moviegoers (and streamers) will appreciate her as more than a comedic actress after they see WW1984.

A word strewn throughout many tweets about the flick was “hope.” Critics are saying the picture is what the world needs right now, noting it somewhat mirrors present-day events.