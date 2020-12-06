Kristin Cavallari Poses From Behind In Curve-Hugging White Skirt As She Parties With Her ‘Girl Crew’ In Cabo

The Uncommon James founder stunned in new photos shared to Instagram.

Kristin Cavallari stunned in all white during an evening out with friends.

Days after she posed in boots and a fur vest during a snowy day in Nashville, the Uncommon James founder slipped back into summer in a mid-length white satin ruffled skirt and cropped tee that showed of her incredible figure.

In a photo shared with her 4.1 million social media followers, Kristin posed from behind as she joyfully threw her hands up in the air and made peace signs with her fingers while standing in front of a wooden fence that led to a “secret garden.” The view included plenty of greenery and palm trees in the distance.

The gorgeous mom of three tagged the post “Flora Farms,” which is a 25-acre organic working farm and restaurant in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

Kristin also shared photos of the front view of her outfit on her Instagram story. The Very Cavallari star wore the t-shirt knotted in the front and paired it with white statement earrings and sandals as she partied with three girlfriends. In one pic, the four friends made a toast with red wine, and in another, they took a bathroom break and danced while taking mirror selfies. A final photo showed Kristin posing with her friends that she described as her “Girl crew since ’05.”

In the comments section, Kristin’s followers reacted to her post with heart and fire emoji.

“I definitely don’t take a fence to this adorable photo lovie!” wrote her best friend Justin Anderson. “Throw your hands up and celebrate margaritas whenever you can baby!”

“From hair to shoes, I love everything about your outfit! The garden looks amazing!” another fan wrote.

Others said the view looked like paradise and that “Cabo ain’t ready” for the stylish star.

Many fans also asked Kristin where she got her outfit. The blonde beauty tagged V.Chapman in her post, and the description on the designer’s website described the $265 Linnea skirt as the “cutest” casual piece, made of matte satin and accented with ruffle details.

As for the location, fans know that Cabo holds a special place in Kristin’s heart.

Last year on Very Cavallari, viewers saw Kristin and her now ex-husband Jay Cutler open a bottle of champagne once they arrived at the popular vacation destination, per E! News.

“Cabo has a lot of meaning for both Jay and I because we got engaged there and we take our family there every year. So, it’s very special to us, ” Kristin said at the time.