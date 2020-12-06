Holly Sonders Wears The Tiniest Red Lingerie While Decorating Her Christmas Tree

Holly Sonders got into the Christmas spirit for a brand new set of videos, which she posted to her Instagram account on Saturday night. The former Fox Sports host was scantily clad as she happily trimmed her tree in preparation for the upcoming holidays.

In the steamy clips, the model looked hotter than ever as she sorted through her decorations and found the perfect places for each ornament on the tree.

Holly opted for the tiniest red lingerie set as she worked diligently on her project. The skimpy bra wrapped around her chest tightly and featured thin lace pieces across the middle. The garment also boasted thin straps that flaunted her gym-honed arms and shoulders.

The matching thong panties were pulled high over her narrow hips and emphasized her taut tummy and sculpted abs in the process. Her muscular thighs were also on full display in the vids, as well as her nearly-bare booty. She accessorized the scanty look with a pair of sparkling heels and gold hoop earrings. She also wore a jeweled bellybutton ring.

In the posts, Holly is seen picking up a green bulb ornament before flipping her hair back and heading to the tree. In the second clip, she is seen climbing up a ladder as she fluffs the branches. The bulb also slipped out of her hands and hit the ground before bouncing back up. “Almost an accident” she captioned the video.

In the background, a large kitchen with wooden cabinets could be seen, as well as some green plants and other Christmas decor. Holly stood in front of some large windows as the sunlight streamed in. Two beige chairs were also visible in front of the windows.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that curled at the ends as they fell down her back and spilled over her shoulders as she strutted around the room.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Holly’s 488,000-plus Instagram followers know that she’s not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible physique in her online photos. She’s quite often snapped rocking racy ensembles such as teeny tops, revealing lingerie, sexy bathing suits, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently dropped the jaws of her admirers when she posed in a sheer purple bra and matching panties while rocking a pair of white, thigh-high fishnet stockings over her legs and a black leather jacket. To date, that post has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 480 comments.