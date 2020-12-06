Veronica Bielik Rocks Black Lace Bra With Legs Apart

Veronica Bielik shared a personal message in the caption of her most recent Instagram upload, where she showed off some major skin in a skimpy ensemble.

The Bang Energy model looked smoking hot as she sported a shirtless look while revealing that she was beyond thankful for the little things such as her next breaths and sunrises.

Veronica rocked a black lace bra for the look. The cupped lingerie clung tightly to her ample bust and boasted a deep neckline that flaunted her cleavage. It also accentuated her toned arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of skintight jeans. The dark denim hugged her curvy hips and slender thighs. The pants also fit snugly around her petite waist and round booty while they emphasized her flat tummy and killer abs.

Veronica stood in front of a fireplace with her legs apart. She had her back arched and both of her hands grasping at her unbuckled brown belt. She pulled her shoulders back and gave a deep stare into the camera.

In the background, a mirror hung above the mantle. Some candles and a stack of books, as well as a few piece other pieces of decor could also be spotted behind Veronica.

She wore her long, sandy blond hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over both of her shoulders.

Veronica’s over 2.9 million followers immediately began to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 64,000 times within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 900 messages about the pic during that time.

“Your content on your website is amazing and I am loving it ahh. Keep up the amazing content. You are the best in every platform. And you’re looking absolutely stunning in this picture. Have an amazing new week hun,” one follower wrote.

“Super gorgeous. Perfect,” another declared.

“Beautiful,” a third user gushed.

“What a babe,” a fourth person commented.

The model is not a stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen stepping in front of the camera in revealing outfits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Veronica recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a skintight romper made from thin, light blue material that complemented her bronzed skin. To date, that post has raked in more than 83,000 likes and over 860 comments.