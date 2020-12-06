Halle Berry, 54, Air Trumpets And Dances On The Ground In Daisy Duke Shorts

Hollywood star Halle Berry stunned her 6.6 million Instagram followers after posting a fun video where she mimicked playing a song and danced while wearing a pair of Daisy Dukes.

The denim shorts were a mid-rise silhouette, with a waistband that rested just above her hips in a flattering yet relaxed fit. The shorts were a medium-wash color that highlighted the actress’s glowing skin. The hem of the shorts were incredibly short, ending at her upper thigh so that the James Bond star’s long legs were on full display. The hem was also unfinished, adding a casual accent to the classic garment.

Halle paired the Daisy Dukes with a cotton tank top. The color of the fabric was a dove gray hue, and across the front was written the phrase “have some fun today.” The neckline was a high crew style, and the sleeveless cut exposed the fitness enthusiast’s toned arms and shoulders.

The Monster’s Ball star styled her wavy brunette locks into a low ponytail that she tossed over her left shoulder. Her bangs, helped with a few escaped wisps of hair, helped frame her face. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and a bracelet.

The background for the video was a backyard with lush green grass and shrubbery that added a pretty pop of color to the upload. Halle looked comfortable in the setting, and not only sat on the ground but also went without shoes.

She began the clip by pretending to play a trumpet, even making the shape of the instrument with her hand. She also showed off some dance moves by pulsing her left hand up and down while stomping her right foot in tune with the beat. Throughout the video, her dog offered some comic relief by looking very unimpressed by Halle’s antics.

However, though the pup was less than thrilled with the song and dance, Halle’s fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post around 68,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!!!” gushed one awestruck user.

“The dog is like lord she’s gone crazy. Imma just lay down. This is so cute,” joked a second, adding several laughing-crying emoji and a heart-eye face.

“Love it, just made my day,” added a third.

“Happy to see your inner child come out to play! Be happy Goddess,” wished a fourth, concluding the comment with two pink heart symbols.

Halle had previously showed off her fun side in a clip posted late last month where she danced in a translucent dress, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.