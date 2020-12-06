Tammy Hembrow Rocks An Extremely Tiny Bikini To Show Off Major Skin

Tammy Hembrow added two tantalizing snapshots to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 6, that stunned her 11.8 million followers. In the latest post, the Australian-Trinidadian model slipped into a tiny bikini set, flaunting her insanely toned body while enjoying the sunny weather.

Tammy wore an all-white, two-piece swimsuit that exposed plenty of skin. It included a tiny triangle-style bikini top that featured fully-lined cups cut so small, her shapely breasts were barely contained. The plunging neckline exposed her décolletage. The thin straps that provided support for the piece went over her neck and tied around back. The top created a snug fit that pushed her bust inward, making her cleavage look more prominent and tantalizing to many of her fans.

She sported a pair of matching bottoms that were just as scanty. The swimwear boasted a low-cut waistline that showed off a generous amount of her toned midsection. Viewers couldn’t help but comment about her flat tummy. The garment’s high leg cuts also accentuated the babe’s slender hips and helped highlight her lean legs.

In the saucy snap, Tammy stood sideways against a white wall, flaunting her bombshell curves and ample assets. She raised her hands over her head and positioned her right foot forward, which caused her knee to bend. The influencer appeared to be gazing down with her lips slightly parted when the photographer took the shot.

The second picture featured Tammy posing with her toned backside to the camera. She chose a shaded area, which was under a coconut tree. The angle perfectly showcased her pert derriere. She bent her right knee and looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

For the occasion, Tammy had her blond locks styled in loose waves and wore a bandana over her head. She sported several accessories with her beach attire, including a gold bracelet, a pair of sunglasses, and a Chanel chain belt.

In the caption, Tammy shared that her bikini came from her luxury athleisure label, Saski Collection. She also wrote something about a new collection, which will be out tomorrow.

Many of her avid online supporters went wild for the new addition to her feed. As of this writing, the latest share has racked up more than 171,000 likes and an upward of 600 comments. Hundreds of followers dove into the comments section to shower the fitness mentor with gushing messages on her impressive physique. Others also praised her beautiful facial features.

“You’re so gorgeous!” an admirer wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” echoed another fan.

“Body goals! A mother of two, but still looking so hot!! I am a mom myself with one child, but I don’t look like this,” a third follower commented.