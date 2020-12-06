Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Respond To Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Exit From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently announced they would be leaving the show that made them famous. Vanderpump Rules is now down two more cast members as the couple revealed they would be departing ahead of an unconfirmed Season 9. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the pair’s exit announcement came as a shock to the rest of the cast, who had no idea Jax and Brittany would be leaving the Bravo hit.

This was further confirmed on December 5 when The Hollywood Life spoke with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix who are suspected to still be employed by the network. The news outlet caught up with the Fancy AF Cocktails authors, who admitted they were just as shocked as the rest of the world to find out of Jax and Brittany’s departure from the series.

“We saw [the news] literally right as I was about to click on [HollywoodLife’s] page. But we don’t — We know as much as you,” Ariana admitted. “Literally, as I was about to click on your page I was like, ‘Oh, [Jax and Brittany are] going live,’ saw it, and that’s it. So we’re here. We don’t know. We have no inside. We’re out of the loop…but yeah, crazy.”

Tom and Ariana were catching up with The Hollywood Life to celebrate the one year anniversary of their cocktail book. They mixed some drinks while chatting in a video call, and their interview couldn’t avoid the topic of Jax and Brittany.

Nicole Weingart / Bravo

“We had no idea!,” Tom said with Ariana adding “You know more than we do.”

Ariana appeared to still be processing the news and wasn’t quite sure what to say about it all.

“I’m one of those people where it takes a long time to process things,” the SUR bartender said. “Get back to me next week!”

It comes as no surprise that the pair were unaware Jax and Brittany would be leaving the show. Jax and Tom were once thick as thieves and the best of friends, but the last two seasons saw their friendship slowly disintegrate and eventually disappear. Jax and Ariana have never seen eye to eye, but the blonde has always managed to keep a strong friendship with Brittany despite her disdain for the SUR bad boy.

Tom Schwartz is also reportedly upset at the big reveal and wished Jax would have given him a heads up about the departure before it was posted online.

For now, it’s still unclear if Jax and Brittany walked away from Vanderpump Rules on their own accord or if they were let go by Bravo. The couple maintains it’s the former, but many publications are claiming they were fired.