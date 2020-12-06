Madison Woolley Shows Off Her ‘Bronzed & Glowing Skin’ In A Sexy Bodysuit

Madison Woolley took to her Instagram account and posted a smoking-hot new update that made her 569,000 followers happy. The 22-year-old influencer flaunted her curves in a simple, yet sexy bodysuit.

Madison was snapped indoors, dressed in her skimpy attire. She posed near the window and lounged on an elevated surface. The hottie sat with her knees bent with one leg tucked near her body. She leaned to her right and popped her hip to the side as she placed her arm on her knee. She was holding a product by Tanologist as she looked straight into the camera.

A swipe to the right showed the babe in a similar stance. Instead of facing the photographer, she glanced to the side with her chin raised. Her sun-kissed complexion popped against the all-white interior.

Madison wore a nude-colored bodysuit that was made of thick material. The outfit boasted a scoop neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. It had a snug fit, and the fabric clung to every inch of her toned figure. The sleeveless detail helped highlight her shoulders and slim arms.

The lower part of the garment had high-cut sides that exposed plenty of skin and helped to elongate her legs. The suit also displayed her curvy hips, and its color complemented her skin-tone.

Madison wore her blond locks in a center part, with the strands hanging over her shoulders. She styled her hair straight and tucked it behind her ears, which kept her locks away from her face. She sported several accessories, such as a pair of hoop earrings, a dainty pendant necklace, and a ring. From what was visible, her nails looked freshly manicured, and the light polish color stood in contrast to her tanned skin.

In the caption, the Australian model wrote something about the “new Body Beam bronzing drops.” She also shared that the product is available at leading Priceline Australia stores. She tagged Tanologist in the caption and the photo.

Since being published on the popular photo-sharing app, the pictures have been liked more than 7,000 times and received over 60 comments. Madison’s legion of fans took to the comments section, with most of them telling her how gorgeous she looked. Countless admirers also raved about her curves. Some online supporters decided to leave a trail of emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model.

“You are sensational! You are so hot, and your skin looks amazing,” a fan commented.

“You look very simple, sweet, and natural in this photo. You are so pretty and cute. Thanks for inspiring me today,” wrote another follower.