Nicole Scherzinger Goes Braless Under Deep Plunging White Suit Jacket

Nicole Scherzinger is steaming up her Instagram timeline with a new sexy photo. The Masked Singer panelist posted a new photo to her feed on November 6 where she rocked an insane white pantsuit which showed off her enviable physique. The Pussycat Dolls leader looked to be backstage recording the hit FOX series when the photo was snapped.

The 42-year-old sported a white suit jacket which had a dangerously low neckline. Nicole’s cleavage spilled out of the jacket which featured silver embellishments around the shoulders and down her arms. Paired with the garb was matching slacks that clung to her skin. The pants loosened below her knee, making a slight flare, and covered up her shoes. Behind her was a long train that appeared to be attached to the back of her suit jacket.

Nicole paired the sexy ensemble with a silver chain necklace which featured multiple layers. The chains fell at different lengths starting at her collar bone and ending in between her cleavage. She also wore a few matching silver rings that had a modest amount of bling. The “Don’t Cha” singer wore her signature dark locks down and in loose waves, with a middle part running down the top of her head.

The songstress smized into the camera and turned her head slightly to the right as she mesmerized her 4.6 million followers with the hot outfit.

In the caption for the post, Nicole added three white heart emoji with two blue diamonds in between them.

The sexy new upload was quite popular with Nicole’s followers and brought in over 50,000 likes in just a few hours. Hundreds of comments also piled up in the comments section, where her adoring fans complimented her hot look.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING!!” one fan wrote with several red hearts.

“Hiiiii just a daily reminder that i love you so very much and will always and forever,” a second loyal admirer added.

“I’m obsessed with this outfit????…. and i’m definitely OBSESSED with you,” a third user wrote from a Nicole stan account.

“All i can say is, WOW,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans opted to leave nothing but emoji in the comments section which filled up with flames, crowns, and heart-eyed smiley faces.

Nicole has been showing off all of her stellar looks from The Masked Singer this season on her timeline. Earlier this week the “Buttons” performer shared an image of herself rocking a sequin-covered crop top and matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. She looked flawless in the ensemble which highlighted her toned body and bronzed skin.