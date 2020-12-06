Ana Paula Saenz Shows Off Perky Derrière In Thong Swimsuit While On A Yacht

Ana Paula Saenz thrilled her 1.3 million followers on Instagram when she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself in a sexy one-piece swimsuit on Sunday, December 6. The Latina model displayed her round posterior in a scanty outfit as she spent the day in the ocean.

Ana was aboard a boat, with a stunning view of the vast ocean and the blue sky in the background. In the saucy snap, she posed with her toned backside to the camera, making her pert derrière the main focus of the shot. The angle made many viewers happy, judging by their responses in the comments section.

She was photographed at the side deck, standing with her right leg forward. She posed near the railing as she glanced to the side, looking down at something that caught her attention. The babe placed both of her hands at the base of her round booty as the photographer took the shot. Her sun-kissed skin glowed under the bright sunshine.

The internet personality rocked a striped swimsuit. The front of the swimwear wasn’t so visible in the shot due to her stance. The garment boasted a pattern of alternating white vertical stripes and various colors that included green, yellow, red, and pink.

The piece was sleeveless, and the style highlighted her shoulders and lean arms. From what was visible, it had a snug fit that hugged her body like a glove. The scooped back showed plenty of skin, and the thong feature flaunted her perky posterior.

Ana styled her brunette locks in sleek, straight strands. The long strands fell on her back as most of it was blown away from the sea breeze. She wore minimal accessories with her sexy bathing suit. A gold bangle and a thin chain necklace were visible in the image.

Ana wrote a lengthy caption about body positivity. She called out her fellow women who had the same body feature as her, telling them to “forget the haters.” She also added two emoji at the end of the post. According to the geotag, the stunning pic was taken somewhere in Dubai.

Many of her supporters adored the latest share. As of this writing, the post has racked up more than 11,500 likes and upward of 170 comments. Many of her fans took to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages, full of compliments and praise. Followers from all over the globe also raved over her killer curves. Other users chimed in with a string of emoji.

“Fabulous! You look stunning, as always. Keep inspiring us,” a follower commented.

“Wow! That is a beautiful sight! I’m not talking about the sea,” gushed another admirer.

“Preach it, girl!” a third fan wrote.