Isabella Buscemi Poses With Legs Apart In Sheer Lace Lingerie & Fishnet Stockings

Isabella Buscemi sent temperatures rising on Instagram when she added a sizzling new addition to her feed, which showed her barely clothed. On Saturday, December 5, the Cuban-Italian model stripped down to her scanty underwear that left little to the imagination.

In the racy picture, Isabella was photographed inside the studio, clad in nothing but her underwear. The babe stood against a white background with her legs apart. She grabbed her ample breasts, pushing them inward, which made her cleavage pop. The social media star looked straight into the camera with a fierce expression on her face. Her flawlessly tanned complexion looked radiant and glowing in the shot.

Isabella rocked an all-black, bra-and-panty combo. The bra featured sheer cups that were made from lace fabric and had scalloped edges. Notably, the cups were tiny against her perky breasts that it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. The deep neckline and the underwire structure gave a nice look at her décolletage. Thin straps that clung to her shoulders and wrapped around her midriff provided support for the piece.

She sported matching bottoms that were just as revealing. The undergarment was also made of the same sheer and lace material. It was see-through, but she made sure to blur out her privates to adhere to Instagram’s strict no-nudity policy. The waistline sat several inches below her belly button, which helped accentuate her flat stomach and abs. The high-cut design highlighted her curvy hips and lean legs.

The bombshell completed her skimpy ensemble with a pair of thigh-high fishnet stockings and gloves that were adorned with crystals. She also wore a matching headpiece and heeled sandals.

Isabella left her blond hair down and styled in soft, romantic curls. She let the long strands fall on her shoulder, with the rest cascading down her back. She kept her accessories minimal and only wore her favorite name necklace. She also had her nails painted with red polish.

The influencer gave credits to the people who made the photo shoot successful. She tagged the professional photographer, her hairstylist, and the studio.

As of this writing, her recent social media share has garnered more than 61,800 likes, as well as 1,100-plus comments. Fans and fellow influencers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments, mostly about her insanely toned body. Other followers couldn’t find the words to express how they felt about the photo. Instead, they opted to use a combination of emoji.

“Omg! You are so breathtakingly gorgeous. Such perfection,” gushed an admirer.

“Wow! This pic is going to break the internet. You are way too hot!!” added another fan.

“You are insanely sexy!!! I am speechless,” wrote a third follower.