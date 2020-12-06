Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Black Leggings & Sports Bra, Saying She’s The ‘Same But Different’ After Pregnancy

Arianny Celeste treated her 3.2 million Instagram followers to a look at her changed body after she worked to get back into shape after recently giving birth to her first child.

The self-proclaimed “UFC Mama” showed off her svelte figure just months after she birthed her baby boy. She wore a sexy Black sports bra with a shiny black animal print pattern on it. The garment had a round neckline and tank styling with a thick band around her ribcage. She paired it with mid-rise black yoga leggings with a thick waistband that ended a few inches below her navel. The workout wear showed off Arianny’s flat tummy and nipped-in waist.

The UFC ring girl wore her heavily highlighted and layered hair straight, and it tumbled over her shoulders and down her back as she moved. She kept her full lips closed with a pleasant look on her face. Behind her sat an exercise bike and a door into another area of the gym.

She shared a video featuring a pink waist trainer, which she wore to help sweat more during a workout. The clip moved to slow motion as she slowly released each side, and drops of sweat fell off her body as she revealed her mid-section. The footage went back to normal motion, and she turned to the side to show how fit her stomach was.

The mom expressed that her fitness routine is both the same and different since beginning her postpartum journey. Arianny noted that she now does it for both herself and him. Her followers loved the hot workout look, and more than 138,000 of them viewed the video. At least 3,750 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 125 took the time to leave an uplifting comment.

“How did you not get stretchmarks though,” wondered one fan, and Arianny replied.

“I used @bumpology religiously! My belly was always moisturized!” the UFC octagon girl explained.

“You’re doing great! You’ll be back before you know it! Perseverance will pay off in the end! You got this!!” a second devotee encouraged, including red roses and hearts.

“You are doing an amazing job balancing work, new baby, husband, and staying fit! You’re killin’ the mama life,” observed a third Instagrammer.

“This is truly amazing! The BEST post-baby bump mom on the planet! You’re looking fabulous, beautiful as always. I am not surprised,” a fourth follower replied along with red lips, hearts, blushing, and a heart-kiss emoji.