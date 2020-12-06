‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Shares Selfie Showing Her With Kody: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

Sister Wives star Meri Brown surprised her Instagram followers with her Saturday post. She shared a lengthy caption along with a photo showing her with Kody Brown, and it seemed she may have hoped to put some rumors to rest.

Meri posts updates via her Instagram page fairly frequently. However, it’s become quite rare for her snapshots to include him.

In fact, it seems that the last time he was included in a shot she shared was about a year ago. That photo — which can be seen here — also included Robyn, Christine, and Janelle as well. It’s been nearly two years since a photo on her page showed just her and Kody.

Viewers have seen bits and pieces of this complicated dynamic over the past few seasons of Sister Wives. However, there has been a fair amount of speculation among the show’s fans regarding Meri’s connection to the rest of the family. Now, with this update, she’s seemingly trying to dispel some of those rumors.

The geotag of the new picture signaled that this selfie was snapped in Flagstaff, Arizona. She said she wanted to clarify that she loves Kody. She insisted that she loves him, she loves her family, and she’s fully committed to them.

The reality television star acknowledged that there were struggles at times, and she was someone who liked her independence. At the same time, she explained, she’d invested 30 years into this set of relationships and she was still committed to them.

Meri added that she didn’t feel she owed anybody any explanations, although she decided to give one anyway. She pointed out that she’s human and had made mistakes, but she kept rising and she wasn’t going anywhere. The Sister Wives star added a long list of hashtags to the bottom of her caption.

The post received about 66,000 likes and 6,000 comments throughout the day.

“Shoot Meri! You just set the ‘has she left’ speculation industry back a whole week. Unfortunately, they will rebuild,” one fan of hers joked.

“So glad to see this. You don’t owe anyone any explanations. Go Meri!” another commented.

“Beautiful post. Keep living your truth – enjoy your amazing family and life,” a third user suggested.

“Meri. THATS why you’re my favorite one. You are so true to you and that’s the only person that needs to understand your life, is YOU. Never stop being you,” someone else detailed.

Show fans speculating about Meri’s connection to the rest of the group is nothing new. Ever since she legally divorced him so he could officially marry Robyn, speculation has swirled about Meri pulling away from her extended network of loved ones. At this point, however, it seems she’s intent on remaining connected while doing things her way.

It hasn’t necessarily been easy though. About a month ago, she admitted she’d struggled with letting things go. She didn’t share specifics about what was going on behind-the-scenes that prompted these struggles. Despite that, she signaled that she was pushing to do hard and amazing things.

Will Meri’s update quell the rumors that have been swirling? Whether the strategy works or not, it seems that she’s got plenty of supporters rooting her on as she lives her life the way she’s decided works for her.