Tara Reid, 45, Rocks ‘Santa’s Favorite’ T-Shirt: ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’

Tara Reid delighted her Instagram followers with a photo of herself in the Christmas spirit while noting that things are starting to look festive in her world.

In the shot, Tara stood against a well-lit neutral tan background. She wore a white long sleeve t-shirt with big red print across the chest. It read “Santa’s Favorite. She paired the holiday shirt with a Santa hat that featured a fuzzy, sparkly white band around the bottom and a big matching ball at its top. In between was luxurious crimson velvet to create the floppy cone-shaped hat.

The 45-year-old actress wore her golden blond hair in big curls that tumbled over both shoulders, reaching the bottom of the words printed on her top. She had a fierce look in her strikingly pale blue eyes. Tara held her brightly colored full lips slightly open, revealing a slight hint of her teeth.

In her caption, a tree seemed to indicated that Tara is preparing for the upcoming Christmas holiday. She shared a large variety of hashtags related to the post, and her fans rewarded her effort with plenty of love. At least 1,910 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and at least 100 took the time to leave an uplifting comment, with several choosing to include the flame emoji to complete their messages.

“You are my favorite, Tara. You always have been. I’m Santa’s favorite too. Will you join me on the naughty list,” teased one fan, who included a red heart, red heart-eye, and heart-kiss emoji.

“How could you not be his, fave? You’re mine, and everybody else’s too. You are always so fine. I hope you have a merry Christmas and a happy New Year,” a second follower enthused, including a tree and a blushing smiley.

“You are the one I like the most. Always and forever! You are looking good and gorgeous. I love your cute Christmassy look. Thanks for sharing it with us. May your holidays be blessed this year,” wrote a third devotee along with flames, heart-kiss, and blushing emoji.

“This is one of the best holidays, Tara. You should make audiobooks and ASMR!!! Your voice is perfect for that!!!!!! It’s the only present I want,” a fourth Instagram user declared along with a grinning smiley.

