Jax Taylor Posts Cheerful Instagram Stories Despite His Reported ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

Though Jax Taylor was reportedly cut from the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules, he does not appear to be letting the bad news get to him and instead has cheerfully posted to social media over the past 24 hours.

The reality star posted two different Instagram stories to his profile. The first one was a photo of a bright aqua colored gasser stroller. A friend had tagged Jax, urging the media personality to purchase the item in preparation for the birth of his first child. Jax appeared to be open to the suggestion as he reposted an image the high-tech stroller.

While the first story was focused on his upcoming parenthood, the second referenced the holiday spirit. It was again a photo, this time of a Friends-themed bath and body 12-part gift set. The present was a festive bright green with red presents that had gift-tag names of the Friends characters.

In a caption for the shot, Jax wrote that he was under the impression that he had purchased an advent calendar of general gifts related to the hit show and did not realize it consisted of spa items. He concluded that Brittany Cartwright, his wife and cast-mate, would be reaping the reward of his mistake.

Erik Voake / Getty Images

Despite not referencing the affects of his departure in his recent stories, Jax did share a post yesterday in which he announced that he and his wife would not be returning to the show. Though outlets have claimed that the pair were fired, Jax framed his departure as a positive life change and hinted that he had some ideas for new ventures in the future.

“The last [eight] years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules…. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything,” he wrote on Instagram. Jax included several pictures from his time over the past eight years in the post, including one from his wedding. Brittany posted an identical statement on her own account.

Meanwhile, other members of the popular series are said to have been “blindsided” by the decision to let go of two the show’s most popular characters. As was recently reported by The Inquisitr, several cast-members have expressed their anger that they were not alerted ahead of the public announcement — either by Jax, Brittany, or Vanderpump producers.